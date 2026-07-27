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Cottages for sale in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

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Cottage 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
House for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Ajami district in Jaffa, close to Hazaken VeHayam restaur…
$3,28M
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