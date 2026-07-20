Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. South District
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in South District, Israel

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Condo 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 ro…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Condo 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Condo 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: …
$2,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South District, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go