Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rehovot Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 mete…
$3,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Reference: GY 104 Gan Yavne House on one floor 4 rooms of 100 m2 built on a plot of 743 m2 L…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes