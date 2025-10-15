Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rehovot Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion) Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the…
$3,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go