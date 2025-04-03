Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rehovot Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Reference: GY 105 Cottage On 2 floors 250 m2 plot 153 m2 built + garden 6 rooms Mamad Electr…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Cottage 6 rooms in Gan Yavne, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Reference: GY 101 Neighborhood: Torah ve avoda Cottage of 260 m2 of land on 2 floors 6 rooms…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes