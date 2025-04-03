Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rehovot Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Gan Yavne, Israel
1 room apartment
Gan Yavne, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Reference: GY 100 Neighborhood: Gan yavne 400 m2 plot for sale With building permit, 300 m2 …
$800,565
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rehovot Subdistrict, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes