  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramla Subdistrict
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Ramla Subdistrict, Israel

1 property total found
5 room apartment in Beer Yaakov, Israel
5 room apartment
Beer Yaakov, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Reference: 6774 In the new district of Beer Yaakov (Hamoshava Park) near Rishon Letsion, clo…
$2,022
per month
