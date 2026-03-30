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Apartments with garden for sale in Ramat HaSharon, Israel

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ramat HaSharon, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
2 different duplex garden apartments available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in…
$2,28M
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