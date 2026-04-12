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Monthly rent of duplexes in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel

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1 property total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Large duplex 190 m2 . Level 1 very large living room . kitchen . 2 bedrooms. mamad 2 bathroo…
$10,500
per month
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