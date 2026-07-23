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Residential properties for sale in Ofakim, Israel

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ofakim, Israel
3 room apartment
Ofakim, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
A big project with enormous potential
$464,340
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