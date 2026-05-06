  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse haut standing avec terrasse et vue mer panoramique etage eleve

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse haut standing avec terrasse et vue mer panoramique etage eleve

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,46M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38835
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Harina, 5

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli face au parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter A louer bureaux neufs dans le prestigieux complexe hatenufa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,804
Residential quarter Rue calme dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse haut standing avec terrasse et vue mer panoramique etage eleve
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,46M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme endroit calme renove spacieux
Givatayim, Israel
from
$1,279
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Show all Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Residential quarter Kikar rabin kikar hamedina tama 382
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, near the tram, Kikar Rabin, Kikar Hamedina and facing the country! 1st floor, 3.5 rooms, 104m2, 2 exhibitions : North, West. Start of procedure of tama 38/2 (destruction and new construction)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,49M
New building, perfectly maintained. Unique penthouse, single on the 12th and top floor. Coming from the meeting of four apartments, it offers exceptional volumes and panoramic views of the entire region: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Holon, as well as partial sea views. Main features: • 208 m2 liv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications