  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier katznelson rishon lezion

Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier katznelson rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$967,272
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38560
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,61M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,74M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement en premiere ligne de mer a bat yam dream tower
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,42M
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces quartier katznelson rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$967,272
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Residential quarter Park tzameret 5 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,936
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Rez de jardin a 1 minute a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Ground garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street 1 minute walk from the sea. A unique garden with private entrance, offering the comfort of a detached house. With high-end services in line with German standards, it includes a private sauna, luxurious kitchen and quality carpentry. New …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications