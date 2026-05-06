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Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima

Kadima, Israel
from
$2,30M
20/07/2026
$2,30M
31/05/2026
$7,00M
;
11
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ID: 36904
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Kadima
  • Address
    Rothschild

Location on the map

Kadima, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$2,30M
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