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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve avec piscine privee et vue mer exclusivite a bavli

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,11M
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3
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ID: 36637
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaZohar, 5

About the complex

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In a new building in the heart of the popular Bavli district, high-end penthouse with clear west view – the sea in line of sight! 5 spacious rooms Immense terrace of 28 m2 adjoining the living room and the master suite Private roof of 50 m2 with swimming pool Triple exposure Large windows for abundant natural light Exclusive – luxury and comfort in Bavli

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve avec piscine privee et vue mer exclusivite a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,11M
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