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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
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4
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ID: 36636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaZohar, 5

About the complex

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In a new building in the heart of the popular Bavli district, 3 room apartment spacious and upscale: 74 m2 living space Sun terrace of 11 m2 Private parking Keys available at the office – to visit without delay!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
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