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Residential quarter Excellente opportunite pour un magnifique appartement de 4 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
9
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ID: 36635
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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4-room apartment in the central and sought-after Arnona district, at an unbeatable price! 94 m² of living space and 9 m² of mirpeset with open views, in a luxurious building with gym, underfloor heating with separate control in each room, central air conditioning, luxurious and modern kitchen, bright rooms, quiet, parking and cellar included. Shabbat elevator.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Excellente opportunite pour un magnifique appartement de 4 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
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