Residential quarter Opportunite dun appartement avec un excellent potentiel damelioration tama 38 signe au coeur du quartier ramat eshkol entierement renove

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Located in the heart of the completely renovated Ramat Eshkol district. Apartment on the 3rd floor with elevator of a building subject to an approved and signed Tama 38 project (total restructuring). Start of work in the coming months. Planned transformations: Going from 3 rooms to 4 rooms by adding a mamad room (fortified room). Current surface area 72 m² (without terrace). Future surface area 93 m² interior + addition of 2 terraces of 9 m² in total. Also added private parking and a cellar. The apartment in its current state is perfectly habitable as it was recently renovated. Possibility of receiving it fully furnished and even renting it as is until work on the Tama 38 begins.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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