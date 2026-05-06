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Residential quarter Appartement renove de quatre pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
;
10
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ID: 36633
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Four-room apartment exclusively renovated, modern kitchen and view of Jerusalem

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement renove de quatre pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
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