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Residential quarter Penthouse 5 etoiles

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,54M
;
10
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ID: 36632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Dream penthouse 5 rooms 140 m² + sukkah terrace 30 m². Floor 23 of 24. Breathtaking panoramic view of all of Jerusalem and the Old City. 2 master suites with private shower room, one with additional terrace. Real parquet flooring throughout the apartment. Underfloor heating with independent control in each room. Centralized air conditioning. High-end American cuisine. The entire apartment is flooded with natural light. Luxury building with 5-star hotel-style lobby. 4 elevators including 2 on Shabbat. Gym in the building. Cellar. 2 private parking spaces.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse 5 etoiles
Jerusalem, Israel
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