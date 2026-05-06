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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
10
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ID: 36630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a area of 110 m2 13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
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