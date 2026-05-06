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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve dans un immeuble de luxe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,92M
;
10
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ID: 36629
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Dream penthouse 5 rooms 140 m² + sukkah terrace 40 m² Floor 23 of 24 Breathtaking panoramic view of all of Jerusalem and the Old City. Real parquet throughout the apartment Underfloor heating with independent control in each room. Centralized air conditioning. High-end American cuisine. The entire apartment is flooded with natural light. Luxury building with 5-star hotel-style lobby. 4 elevators including 2 on Shabbat. Gym in the building. Cellar. 2 private parking spaces

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve dans un immeuble de luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,92M
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