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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve avec piscine

Jerusalem, Israel
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$2,64M
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8
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ID: 36628
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Dream penthouse, on the 24th floor, 140 square meters built and 25 square meters of additional terrace with private pool, panoramic view, 5 rooms, luxurious master suite, underfloor heating, in a luxury building with gym in the building, bright rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, modern luxury kitchen, mamad, Shabbat elevator, covered parking and cellar. In the central and sought-after district of Arnona.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve avec piscine
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,64M
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