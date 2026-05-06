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Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,288
;
10
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ID: 36627
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

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In a beautiful new building in the heart of the moshava, 4 room apartment on the 2nd floor with elevator, nice living room with balcony partly soccah, large kitchen, 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom, 4 exhibitions, parking, quiet!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Au coeur de jerusalem appartement 4 pieces a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,288
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