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Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces dans le nord de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
10
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ID: 36626
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Olei HaGardom, 33

About the complex

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New 3-room apartment, in a prestigious building in the Ramat HaChayal district, open American kitchen, living room with balcony offering a panoramic view, parquet floors in the rooms, central air conditioning, parking, close to a synagogue and a mikveh. A green park common to the buildings is currently under construction, a property at a price that represents an incredible opportunity.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces dans le nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
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