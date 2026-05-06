Residential quarter Au coeur de mekor haim

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In the heart of Mekor Haim, between the Mochava and Baka. In the famous Quadra project, this beautiful 5-room apartment for sale measures 138 m² and offers great amenities, with an 8 m² terrace and a beautiful, pleasant and spacious living room. 4 bedrooms, plus an office space. A beautiful master suite with 2 bathrooms. Double parking and cellar. The residence has a SPA area with a large swimming pool, gym and hammam.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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