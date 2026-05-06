  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au coeur de mekor haim

Residential quarter Au coeur de mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,57M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36625
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Mekor Haim, between the Mochava and Baka. In the famous Quadra project, this beautiful 5-room apartment for sale measures 138 m² and offers great amenities, with an 8 m² terrace and a beautiful, pleasant and spacious living room. 4 bedrooms, plus an office space. A beautiful master suite with 2 bathrooms. Double parking and cellar. The residence has a SPA area with a large swimming pool, gym and hammam.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$351,575
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$930,559
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$610,540
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au coeur de mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,57M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,68M
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMMERCES. EMPLACEMENT IDEAL. MAGNIFIQUE PROJET NEUF DE SEULEMENT 6 ETAGES. BELLES TERRASSES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,298
A clean, tidy and pleasant apartment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Show all Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$20,000
For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications