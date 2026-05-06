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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces barnea

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$703,150
;
8
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ID: 36622
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

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4-room garden level apartment in the Barnea district with 55m² garden

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$703,150
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