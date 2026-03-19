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Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville avec piscine

Raanana, Israel
from
$13,90M
;
5
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ID: 35785
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

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Beautiful house with swimming pool located in downtown Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. Very large basement. 450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$13,90M
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