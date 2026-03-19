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Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,39M
06/05/2026
$4,39M
05/05/2026
$4,36M
;
3
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ID: 35752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaGalim

About the complex

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In a pretty quiet and residential street located west of Raanana. Corner house of 8 rooms. Big pieces. Four suites on the floor. Immense under ground brought. total: 6 bathrooms. 7 toilets. many living spaces. A nice pool.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,39M
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