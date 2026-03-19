  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 35515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Feivel, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on sale exclusively At 4 rue Favel near kikar hamedina and arlozorov in a quiet street In a new real estate and standing program signed Even Derech Beautiful apartment 3 rooms 71 m2 + a luxurious sunny terrace of 8 m2 First floor Mamad in the apartment Underground parking?️A cellar adjacent to the parking lot!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,49M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte dinterieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,25M
Residential quarter OpportunitE rare 2 piEces moderne avec balcon amp parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,78M
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$751,120
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec balcon parking et cave pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,40M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$131,200
For independent or investment !!! In the heart of Natanya / Smilansky Street - office 30 m2, / 18 m2 neto, divided into 2 offices ,1st floor + elevator, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$836,400
Rez de jardin 5 pieces avec Clim central jamais habite
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications