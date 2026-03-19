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Residential quarter Jardin au tabo

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,90M
;
6
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ID: 35503
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ben Zion, 12

About the complex

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Exceptional, one of the only properties in Kiryat Moché to have a large garden in full property. Large three-room bright with a triple exhibition, to renovate, close to transport, establishments and green tram line, in a quiet street, possibility to transform it into 4P. 3 meters high under ceiling, private entrance through the garden, and two balconies overlooking the garden. Project of Pinouy Binouy potential. Don't miss it!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jardin au tabo
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,90M
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