Residential quarter Jardin au tabo

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Exceptional, one of the only properties in Kiryat Moché to have a large garden in full property.
Large three-room bright with a triple exhibition, to renovate, close to transport, establishments and green tram line, in a quiet street, possibility to transform it into 4P. 3 meters high under ceiling, private entrance through the garden, and two balconies overlooking the garden.
Project of Pinouy Binouy potential.
Don't miss it!
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Jerusalem, Israel
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