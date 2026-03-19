Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv

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In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv.
Demolition/reconstruction project with strict standards
From 3 to 5 rooms (including a penthouse with private pool), through a duplex with an open garden on a wooded courtyard, each detail has been carefully thought out, creating a living environment that combines urban spirit and refined quality of life.
Each apartment is sold with parking (2 parking spaces for the penthouse).
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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