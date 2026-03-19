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Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$22,00M
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5
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ID: 35284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    David Bloch, 15

About the complex

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For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, delivery planned in about 2 years. Modern architecture, high-end services, spacious terraces, MAMAD and private parking. Exceptional 4 rooms apartments and penthouses available. Generous surfaces with large terraces open to the living room. Immediate access to the central tramway connecting the whole city and the sea. Location with high heritage value and excellent potential for added value.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$22,00M
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