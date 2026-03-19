Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025

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Rembrandt Street, close to Rabin Square and about 1 km from the sea, in a central and sought after environment close to the town hall and the Ichilov medical center (very central and sought after area with strong rental and heritage demand).
- Located on the 6th floor of a new building delivered in 2025, this 3-room apartment offers an area of 68 m2.
- The living space is modern and bright, with recent and quality services.
- Beautiful terrace of 14 m2, ideal for enjoying the outside.
- The apartment includes a bathroom with toilet and a mamad with custom integrated dressing room.
- A parking space completes this property, rare in this area.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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