Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim

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Offices for rent in Jerusalem, ideally located at the entrance of Har Hotzvim, just 100 meters walk from bus stops, on the central axis of Golda Meir.
In a unique and quiet boutique building with elevators, surface of 230 m2 gross.
The offices are built and ready to enter, with maximum space optimization and functional distribution including a reception area, work desks, a meeting room, a communication room, several orientations, a kitchenette and private sanitary facilities.
Additional possibility to rent in the same building surfaces of 165 m2 gross and 117 m2 gross, with option to assemble them for a total surface of 282 m2 gross, or to rent them separately according to the tenant's needs.
Rent: 90 m2, including loads.
Gross/net ratio among the most attractive and advantageous in Jerusalem.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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