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Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$20,700
21/04/2026
$20,700
20/04/2026
$90
;
Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim
1
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ID: 35267
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    A. S. Artom, 9

About the complex

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Offices for rent in Jerusalem, ideally located at the entrance of Har Hotzvim, just 100 meters walk from bus stops, on the central axis of Golda Meir. In a unique and quiet boutique building with elevators, surface of 230 m2 gross. The offices are built and ready to enter, with maximum space optimization and functional distribution including a reception area, work desks, a meeting room, a communication room, several orientations, a kitchenette and private sanitary facilities. Additional possibility to rent in the same building surfaces of 165 m2 gross and 117 m2 gross, with option to assemble them for a total surface of 282 m2 gross, or to rent them separately according to the tenant's needs. Rent: 90 m2, including loads. Gross/net ratio among the most attractive and advantageous in Jerusalem.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bureaux a louer emplacement strategique a lentree de har hotzvim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$20,700
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