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Residential quarter Espace de bureaux premium dans immeuble boutique talpiot

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$52,820
21/04/2026
$52,820
20/04/2026
$95
;
11
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ID: 35266
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yad Harutsim, 3

About the complex

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NEW ON THE MARKET! For rent Yad Haroutzim Street, in the heart of Talpiot's commercial and business centre, with quick access to the main roads. Located in a quiet and quality boutique building, with a welcoming lobby, caretaker, elevators and underground parking with possibility to rent many places. A premium space of approximately 529 m2 gross is offered, benefiting from three exhibitions. The offices are equipped and ready to enter, with excellent volume optimization and functional distribution including a reception area, 22 offices, a meeting room, a communications room, large windows with open views, a kitchenette and private sanitary facilities. In addition, a private secure shelter of about 27 m2 is attached to the property. The cost of parking is 650 per month. Possibility to divide the space or adapt it according to the tenant's needs. The immediate environment offers a wide range of services: banks, public institutions, shops and business centres.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Espace de bureaux premium dans immeuble boutique talpiot
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$52,820
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