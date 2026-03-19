Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv

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Tel Aviv – Neve Tzedek
3-room apartment for sale in a sought after tower, offering an excellent entry point for a luxury residence with complete services.
78 m2 + 12 m2 terrace
South exposure
2 bathrooms
Spacious living room and kitchen
Mamak
Parking
Cave
In the residence:
Outdoor pool, children's pool, spa, safety and high-end lobby
Price: 5,800,000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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