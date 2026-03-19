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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
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10
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ID: 35262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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Tel Aviv – Neve Tzedek 3-room apartment for sale in a sought after tower, offering an excellent entry point for a luxury residence with complete services. 78 m2 + 12 m2 terrace South exposure 2 bathrooms Spacious living room and kitchen Mamak Parking Cave In the residence: Outdoor pool, children's pool, spa, safety and high-end lobby Price: 5,800,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces tour lieber tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
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Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
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