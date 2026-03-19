Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces lumineux a jerusalem avec livraison rapide jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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Imagine entering a new apartment, bathed in light, without waiting for years of construction and without compromise on your quality of life. Located in the heart of a developing and highly sought-after area, street Located on the 12th floor of a new building with elevators of Shabbat, it has a pleasant balcony of 14 m2, perfect for relaxing or receiving. Two basement parking lots complete this rare property. Delivery in only about 1 month, an exceptional opportunity to acquire new immediately. The apartment comes empty but it was furnished by IA to have a better idea of the expected quality of life
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Jerusalem, Israel
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