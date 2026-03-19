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Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
;
7
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ID: 35246
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Allenby, 56 Cheers Rock Bar

About the complex

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For sale, studio completely refurbished, located at 56 Allenby Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Within a building with elevator, this property offers a modern, elegant and perfectly optimized living space. The complete renovation was carried out with quality materials, allowing immediate installation without any work. The studio also has a pleasant balcony, a real plus in the city centre, offering a rare and sought after outdoor space. Its location is a major asset: right in the centre of Tel Aviv, a few steps from shops, restaurants, transport and the beach. A strategic address that guarantees an exceptional quality of life as well as strong rental demand. This property represents an ideal opportunity for a secure investment, a foot-to-earth or a first acquisition in one of the most dynamic sectors of the city. Rare product on the market, with excellent potential for recovery.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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