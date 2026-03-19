Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium

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For sale, studio completely refurbished, located at 56 Allenby Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Within a building with elevator, this property offers a modern, elegant and perfectly optimized living space. The complete renovation was carried out with quality materials, allowing immediate installation without any work.
The studio also has a pleasant balcony, a real plus in the city centre, offering a rare and sought after outdoor space.
Its location is a major asset: right in the centre of Tel Aviv, a few steps from shops, restaurants, transport and the beach. A strategic address that guarantees an exceptional quality of life as well as strong rental demand.
This property represents an ideal opportunity for a secure investment, a foot-to-earth or a first acquisition in one of the most dynamic sectors of the city.
Rare product on the market, with excellent potential for recovery.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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