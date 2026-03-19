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Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
;
6
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ID: 35244
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin

About the complex

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Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes Issue end 2028 Permit obtained Bank guarantees

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
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