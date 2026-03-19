Residential quarter Cottage a louer a jerusalem emek refaim

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Creamy 18 – Cottage
200 m2 on 4 levels
190 m2 garden
Complex of 4 cottages with private parking for each cottage (gate)
(Classified building / architectural preservation)
German Colony District – German Colony
Private house
6 pieces
Garden
Partially furnished
Secured room (mamad) shared with the neighbor (accessible from home)
4 floors
Stage 1:
Kitchen, living room, guest toilet
Floor -1:
Common space, laundry, secure room (mamad)
Stage 2:
3 bedrooms
One bedroom with balcony
Parental suite (master)
Bathroom (shower)
Floor 3:
Terrace
2 bedrooms
Bathroom
Central air conditioning on the first floor
Air conditioning in each room
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
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