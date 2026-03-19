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Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,00M
;
10
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ID: 35226
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

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Duplex rehov Matalon 1 Approximately 110 m² plus terrace of 29 m² 3 bedrooms downstairs Living room dining room kitchen upstairs 2 bathrooms Plus a WC upstairs Cellar and parking

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,00M
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