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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
1
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ID: 35225
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Ein Zurim, Jerusalem Residence located in old Arnona, quiet and wooded area. Delivery expected in approximately 1.5 years Spacious apartments with terrace, available in 2.5 rooms — Very attractive in a sought-after and green area Within walking distance of the future tram line Low building (6 floors) with high-end technical finishes Garage and cellar included in each apartment

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
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