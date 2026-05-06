  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec ascenseur parking cave et balcon

Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec ascenseur parking cave et balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
2
ID: 35219
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Soutine, Embassy of Poland

About the complex

New building. High level. 4 rooms with large balcony of 14m2. Parking and cellar included.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$980,720
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Florentine district! New 5-year building, 3rd floor with 2 elevators. 60m2 + 6m2 balcony, 3 rooms with mamad. 1 robotic parking in the course of installation, solar water heater. Price: 2,990,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications