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Residential quarter 4 pieces balcon renove avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
5
ID: 35218
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Hess, 27

About the complex

In a quiet street close to the sea, renovated building with elevator, pleasant entrance with digicode. 3 air orientations, 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets. Possibility to rent a parking lot.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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