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  4. Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur

Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35211
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ashtori HaPirhi, Divinna

About the complex

Sublime 3 rooms renovated and fully furnished and tastefully equipped. Corner building with elevator, quiet and green. Beautiful living room, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony overlooking street. Residential and living area with lots of shops.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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