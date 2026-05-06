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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35210
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Standing building in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. Close to Rothschild Boulevard, Shouk Carmel and just 7 minutes from the sea. Beautiful 3 rooms + balcony of 85m2 net. 3rd floor with elevator, private parking and cellar. 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathroom / nice living room with open view. Quiet street and close to local shops. To see.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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