  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Opportunite speciale

Residential quarter Opportunite speciale

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35209
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

Special opportunity for investors. 2 new rooms in a luxury building under renovation. Delivery scheduled in 8 months. 100 metres from the highly sought after and prestigious Rothschild Boulevard.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces au coeur de tel aviv a deux pas de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$951,200
New on sale exclusively 9 Shmaryahu Levin Street A quiet and sought after street in the alleys of Place Habima. A charming spacious apartment full of charm. 2 pieces 61 m2 (gross area) Ground floor The apartment has an additional back entrance Large storage Great stay! Solar water heater We…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse renove avec terrasse spacieux et lumineux proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
Beautiful penthouse located between boulevard Nordau and the sea, with 2 beautiful terraces of 30 and 20 m2, elevator, 2 bathrooms and open view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Superb 5-room duplex penthouse in the centre of Ra'anana. Exceptional property ideally located close to schools and shops. Exceptional terrace of 25 m2 with open view. Air conditioning, double glazing, mamad, armored door, Shabbat elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications