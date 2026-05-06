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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces renove avec balcon proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35207
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 41

About the complex

Sublime 3 rooms with 2 large bedrooms / large living room open onto balcony overlooking street / 2 bathroom and 3 toilets. Completely refurbished / sold furnished and equipped. Only 5 minutes walk from the seaside. Excellent product.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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