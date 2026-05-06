  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove immeuble renove

Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove immeuble renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35204
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 47 mslwl

About the complex

Sumptuous 4 rooms renovated, furnished and equipped. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Building redone. Seven minutes from the beach.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonnes orientations
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,61M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer emplacement ideal quartier nord tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,068
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications