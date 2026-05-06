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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse refait a neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35203
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Khovevei Zion, 53

About the complex

Beautiful 3 rooms / large living room with 2 balconies on street / 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Quiet, bright and very green. Close to the sea and Bugrashov... Excellent product sold furnished and equipped.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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